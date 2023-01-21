ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said a Tucumcari man has been charged federally. He’s facing child exploitation charges.

According to a release from the DOJ, Joseph Gadman, 40, of Tucumcari, allegedly used a fetish website to communicate with a user who, he thought, had children. The user was actually an undercover FBI agent. He talked to the agent through the website and arranged to meet the “family” to do sexual acts with two minors (a 12-year-old and an 8-year-old).

The release said on January 13, Gadman came to Albuquerque for the meetup and was arrested. He reportedly had $60 to pay for the arrangement and chocolate candies and condoms for the children he thought he was going to meet.

The charges Gadman is facing include attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. He’s in custody pending a trial. The trial hasn’t been scheduled yet.

If he’s convicted, he faces a minimum of 10 years in prison up to the maximum of a life sentence.