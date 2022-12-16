TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A new hospital will soon be built in Tucumcari. The city commission unanimously approved the plan for the building which will replace the current hospital, which is 60 years old and doesn’t meet current regulations.

The future hospital will be built right next door. “Have about approximately seven emergency room beds and 10 in-patients beds and, like I said, increasing the size of like, imagining lab and pharmacy,” said Quay County Manager Daniel Zamora.

The design of the hospital will be shown during the January 9 county commission meeting. They hope to start building by 2024.