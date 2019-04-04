Tucumcari donut shop equipment found in Kentucky; suspect arrested

More than three months after a New Mexico donut shop had all of its donut-making equipment stolen, police say they’ve nabbed the suspect all the way in Kentucky.

The accused thief is a former worker at the business who wanted to open his own shop.

“It was just abruptly, there was no notification,” said Tucumcari Police Deputy Chief Peter Rivera.

It was a mystery when Tucumcari’s only donut shop suddenly closed its doors at the beginning of this year. Now, a few months later, answers are emerging 1,200 miles away.

“Of course, the big question is why and how he got here…but yeah, I would say this is a little different case than normal,” said Georgetown Police Sgt. Darin Allgood

Tucumcari police say 35-year-old Alex Yun was arrested in Georgetown, Kentucky, charged with stealing more than $26,000 worth of donut making equipment from the New Mexico bakery.

Yun was in charge of running the donut shop for the owners before taking off with the property without their permission.

“Cutters, refrigerators, freezers, stuff like that. He took everything,” said Rivera.

Not long after, Yun opened up a donut shop in nearby Santa Rosa.

“But by the time the officer got all of his stuff done, somehow this guy got wind of it and he packed up everything in Santa Rosa, shut down that business and left before we could go get him,” said Rivera.

Sunday, he was picked up on a New Mexico arrest warrant for the stolen property during a traffic stop. Just days later, Georgetown police received a tip from a storage business employee that would link everything together.

“[He] paid with cash, which she kind of thought was odd and he was acting suspicious,” said Allgood. “He was insisting on using two locks on the storage unit, and she was able to see that he did have a lot of stainless steel restaurant equipment.”

Both departments had a sense of humor about it on Facebook, saying, “Oh donut even!!!” and “#HandsOffOurPowerRings.”

“Yeah, we had a lot of fun with that one,” said Allgood.

Georgetown police say they still aren’t sure why Yun was in Kentucky. They say they’ve been able to recover most of the donut shop’s equipment.