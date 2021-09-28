Truth or Consequences Police warning residents about potential medical scam

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Truth or Consequences Police are warning people about a potential medical scam. A resident says a woman showed up at their home in medical scrubs with an ID badge claiming she was with the insurance company United Healthcare and scheduled a home visit.

Police say that woman is not employed by United. They are urging people not to give strangers personal information or let them inside their homes. The resident did file a police report.

