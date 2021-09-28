Truth or Consequences Police warning residents about potential medical scam

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Truth or Consequences Police are warning people about a potential medical scam. A resident says a woman showed up at their home in medical scrubs with an ID badge claiming she was with the insurance company United Healthcare and scheduled a home visit.
Story continues below:
- Education: UNM launching program that prepares people to work in marijuana industry
- New Mexico News: Texas murder suspect spotted in Chaves County
- Crime: Body found east of Route 66 Casino Saturday night
- Business: M’tucci’s planning to renovate iconic Albuquerque building
- KRQE en Espanol: KRQE En Español: Lunes 27 de Septiembre 2021
Police say that woman is not employed by United. They are urging people not to give strangers personal information or let them inside their homes. The resident did file a police report.