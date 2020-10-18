Trump rally caravan makes its way through SE New Mexico

JAL, N.M. (KRQE) – A massive Trump rally was held in southeast New Mexico Saturday. The rally, organized by the Lea County Patriots, started in Jal at about 10:30 Saturday morning.

A caravan of cars made its way through towns like Hobbs and Lovington. When the rally finally arrived in Tatum, nearly 500 cars had joined.

