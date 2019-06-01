Trump expresses condolences after Navajo Code Talker's death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - President Donald Trump is expressing condolences following the death of New Mexico Sen. John Pinto, a Democrat and Navajo Code Talker, who died last week at age 94.

Trump tweeted Friday that he was saddened to hear about Pinto's death. A funeral for the longtime senator, who died May 24, was held Thursday in Gallup.

Pinto was a World War II-era Marine who was among hundreds of Navajo Code Talkers — radio men who translated American coordinates and messages into an indecipherable code based on their language.

Trump called them "true American HEROES," while also noting Pinto's life of public service.

Pinto served in the New Mexico Senate for more than four decades, making him the longest-serving senator in state history.