Trump administration invests $16.7M for Carlsbad Caverns elevator upgrades

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlsbad Caverns is finally getting new elevators. The Trump administration announced a $16.7 million project. In recent years, the elevators have routinely malfunctioned and there wasn’t enough money to replace them until now. A California company has been contracted for the job. Officials say the project should be complete by fall 2023.

