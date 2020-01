FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A 2018 murder of a Navajo Nation Council Delegate will soon be the feature of a popular true crime cable show.

Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Murder Tapes’ season two will feature the murder of Steven Begay. Begay was stabbed several times in April 2018. His murder was caught on video from the cell phone of the person eventually convicted of his death, 17-year-old Trustin Begay.

The show will debut on Investigation Discovery next Wednesday, February 5.