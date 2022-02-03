NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A couple passing through New Mexico during Wednesday’s storm says another Good Samaritan likely saved them and others from crashing on I-40. Valerie Montana shared a video showing a truck jackknife about a quarter-mile away from a late morning deadly crash near Santa Rosa.

Montana and her husband were making their yearly trip from Floriday to Utah when they got caught in the gridlock. She says as they approached the crash, one trucker got out of his cabs and encouraged people to slow down.

Montana says their actions kept them safe. “My first thought was, my God, that guy is a hero because he probably prevented more crashes behind us,” Montana said.

Montana and her husband were stuck there for 11 hours and did not start moving until 10 at night. She says other truckers regularly came by to see if they were alright and give them updates from the police.