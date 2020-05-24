Truck on fire gets pushed into car wash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A tense moment for one driver was caught on video in northern New Mexico Saturday.
A viewer sent News 13 a video of a truck on fire. They said they were leaving a local store when they saw this wild scene. A fellow driver in a red station wagon thought quick on their feet, helping to push the truck into a nearby car wash.
