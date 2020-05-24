Truck on fire gets pushed into car wash

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A tense moment for one driver was caught on video in northern New Mexico Saturday.

A viewer sent News 13 a video of a truck on fire. They said they were leaving a local store when they saw this wild scene. A fellow driver in a red station wagon thought quick on their feet, helping to push the truck into a nearby car wash.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Sunday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss