Truck hauling propane crashes in Rio Arriba County

POJOAQUE PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) - Work has started on a project that will bring drinking water to residents of four northern New Mexico pueblos as part of a settlement that ended a decades-long fight over water rights.

Federal officials said construction on the Pojoaque Basin regional water system began this week after crews finished prepping the site earlier this summer. The system, which will divert water from the Rio Grande, will consist of treatment facilities, storage tanks and transmission and distribution pipelines with the capability of supplying about 3.57 million gallons of drinking water a day.