NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A busy highway was shut down for quite some time Thursday because of a crash involving a propane truck. Police say a small SUV collided with the truck on Highway 84 in Rio Arriba County. Neither driver was seriously injured and the truck did not lead any propane but the crash forced the highway to closed until the propane could be loaded onto another truck.
Latest News
- Truck hauling propane crashes in Rio Arriba County
- First Bernalillo County fire chief dies
- Project will bring drinking water to New Mexico pueblos
- APD helicopter hit with laser overnight
- COVID-19 cases surrounding Belen medical practices show how fast the virus spreads