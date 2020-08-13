Truck hauling propane crashes in Rio Arriba County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A busy highway was shut down for quite some time Thursday because of a crash involving a propane truck. Police say a small SUV collided with the truck on Highway 84 in Rio Arriba County. Neither driver was seriously injured and the truck did not lead any propane but the crash forced the highway to closed until the propane could be loaded onto another truck.

