Truck driver cited in New Mexico for violating public health act

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A truck driver from Texas was cited for not wearing a mask. Court documents show Christian May stopped at the port of entry in San Jon on Monday but refused to wear a mask. Police say he also became disorderly and threw his driver’s license at the inspector. May was cited for violating the public health act which is a petty misdemeanor.
