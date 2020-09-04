Truck driver cited in New Mexico for violating public health act

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state's Secretary of Health is requiring all polling locations to use COVID-19 safe measures for this year's election, like social distancing and limiting the number of people inside at the polls at a time. This was already implemented in the primary election. Since then, election officials are preparing for November.

"When we go out into the world nowadays we expect certain restrictions and protocols in place to help keep people safe and that's exactly what this public health order does, it's just related to polling places," said the spokesperson for the Secretary of State, Alex Curtas.