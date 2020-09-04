Truck driver cited in New Mexico for violating public health act

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A truck driver from Texas was cited for not wearing a mask. Court documents show Christian May stopped at the port of entry in San Jon on Monday but refused to wear a mask. Police say he also became disorderly and threw his driver’s license at the inspector. May was cited for violating the public health act which is a petty misdemeanor.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Friday Evening Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss