Truck accident involving train near Dexter under investigation

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are still trying to figure out what may have caused a train and a pickup truck to collide near Dexter Sunday morning. Investigators say the back end of the truck was hit by the train at State Road 2 and Cheyenne Road.
State police say State Road 2 was closed during the cleanup but has since reopened. The driver of the truck had to be extracted but there were no injuries.