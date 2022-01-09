Truck accident involving train near Dexter under investigation

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are still trying to figure out what may have caused a train and a pickup truck to collide near Dexter Sunday morning. Investigators say the back end of the truck was hit by the train at State Road 2 and Cheyenne Road.

State police say State Road 2 was closed during the cleanup but has since reopened. The driver of the truck had to be extracted but there were no injuries.

