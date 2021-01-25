Troops from New Mexico National Guard return home from Washington, D.C.

New Mexico News

National Guard troops return to New Mexico from Washington, D.C. (KRQE)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexicans are welcoming home National Guard troops sent to D.C. for the presidential inauguration. Officials say roughly 200 troops were sent after receiving the call to go to D.C. just days before the ceremony.

The controversy had started up around the nation over soldiers’ accommodations in the Capitol but New Mexico troops say they were well taken care of. “I know ether were different units had different issues but our unit was pretty well taken care of, said Msg. Paul Durham of the 150th Security Forces Squadron. Troops KRQE News 13 spoke to said it was an honor to work alongside the Air Force and military police.

