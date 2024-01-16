WHITE SANDS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s famous “Trinity Site” will not be open to visitors this spring. The open house that was set for April is canceled due to changes with the Army and White Sands Missile Range’s budget, White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs confirmed.

The open house allows people to visit the site where the world’s first atomic bomb exploded on July 16, 1945. White Sands Missile Range Public Affairs said they are still planning to host an open house on Oct. 19, 2024.

This past October, more than 4,000 people showed up to the open house. White Sanda Missile Range anticipated a large group due to the increased interest in the “Oppenhiemer” movie.