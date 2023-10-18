SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An open house will be held at the famous Trinity Site. That’s the location where the atomic bomb was tested on July 16, 1945.
After the recent film Oppenheimer came to theaters, the Trinity Site has been at the forefront of New Mexico visitors’ minds.
The open house will take place on October 21, and it is free with no reservations. The event starts at 8 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m., and there may be a wait.
The next time the open house will take place is April 6.