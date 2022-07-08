NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico tribal leaders and tribal education advocates hosted a virtual press conference Friday. The conference highlighted their vote yes for kids campaign.

The campaign is meant to educate voters about the permanent school fund question that will be on voting ballots in November, and encourage them to support its passage. It would allocate $150 million or more a year from the fund to the early childhood education and care department. About $100 million would also go to the public education department to support at-risk students, with a focus on low-wealth and Native American Students.