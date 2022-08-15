NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Clara Pueblo, near Espanola, is receiving $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The money will be used to bring wastewater infrastructure into a commercial area.

According to a release from the Department of Commerce, the project is expected to create 400 jobs and generate $10 million in private investment. “New Mexico needs access to clean water, especially as our state continues to recover from devastating wildfires, in addition to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Senator Ben Ray Lujan said in a release. The project is funded by the EDA’s American Rescue Plan Indigenous Communities program.