Third trial for former deputy Tai Chan is postponed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) - The third trial of a former Santa Fe deputy accused of the fatal shooting a fellow deputy is being rescheduled.

The state's Third District Court District Attorney's office says the trial for Tai Chan is being postponed due to scheduling issues for witnesses. The trial accusing Chan of voluntary manslaughter was originally scheduled to begin in Las Cruces June 24.

Chan has previously been charged twice on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of Deputy Jeremy Martin. Both trials ended in mistrials.

Chan is accused of shooting Martin in the back as he allegedly fled during an argument at a Las Cruces hotel where the two had stopped on a trip to transport a prisoner to Arizona in 2014. Chan claims the shooting was in self-defense.