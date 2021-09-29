Trial of airman accused of murdering NM woman enters third day

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – The medical examiner who conducted the autopsy on Sasha Krause’s body took the stand on Wednesday in the trial of her accused killer. “There was a laceration on the side of her head. It was fairly… it was about two inches long and it was fairly deep, almost going down the surface of the skull,” said medical examiner Michael Madsen.

The medical examiner says Krause, who was abducted from her Mennonite community near Farmington last January was beaten and shot to death. Prosecutors say Mark gooch murdered her then dumped her body at Sunset National Monument outside of Flagstaff.

At this time, Gooch was stationed at Luke Air Force Base near Phoenix. Prosecutors used cell phone records to place him both in Farmington and in the forest where Krause was found.

Gooch told police he did drive to Krause’s community, but it was to see when they held services. Prosecutors say he grew up in the faith but resented the Mennonite community.

