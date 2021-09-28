Trial of airman accused of murdering NM woman enters second day

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s day two in the trial for Mark Gooch, the airman accused of murdering a Mennonite woman from New Mexico. Tuesday, the woman who found Sasha Krause’s body took the stand.

“I had clothes and table cloths hanging… I walked closer to see what it was, and when I got closer, I could tell it wasn’t either of those. I could tell it was a body, and it was face down,” Cynthia Schulz said.

Krause’s body was found in the Sunset Crater National Park outside of Flagstaff in February 2020. Prosecutors alleged Gooch resents the Mennonite community because he felt mistreated when he was part of one. Also taking the stand on Tuesday is another member of Krause’s Mennonite community.

