Trial for man accused of killing 5 in New Mexico set to begin

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE/AP) – Opening statements for a man accused of fatally shooting five people in 2017, including three family members is scheduled to begin Wednesday. Damian Herrera is charged with killing his mother, stepfather and brother at the family’s home north of Española in June 2017.
Authorities say he also killed a man in Abiquiu and another two in Taos. The trial that’s underway is for the four Rio Arriba County murders. The trial in the Taos County case has not yet been scheduled.
Police arrested Herrera after he crashed during a police chase on U.S. 84 north of Española the night of the killings. Herrera’s trial has been delayed several times over questions of his mental competency and COVID-19 concerns. He will be tried separately in connection with the fatal shooting of a Taos County man, but no trial date has been scheduled yet.