ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday is day two of the trial for the former University of New Mexico athletics director Paul Krebs. He is facing two counts of embezzlement, tied to a 2015 golf trip to Scotland where potential donors had their trip paid for by UNM.

This comes six years after KRQE’s Larry Barker revealed questionable spending by the former athletics director. Krebs is also accused of using UNM funds to reimburse the Lobo Club, an athletics booster foundation, for the deposit on the trip.

Former UNM football player and former Lobo Club Executive Director Kole McKamey took the stand Monday. McKamey told prosecutors that Krebs urged him to find more donors to go on the trip by offering them a discount. Krebs’ defense is expected to cross-examine McKamey Tuesday. The trial is expected to last through the end of the week.