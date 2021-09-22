Trial for airman charged in killing Farmington woman underway

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Jury selection is underway in the case of the airman accused of murdering Sasha Krause, a Mennonite from the Four Corners. Krause was abducted last year from her community in Farmington where she taught Sunday school.

Prosecutors say Mark Gooch drove to Farmington from Phoenix where he was stationed and kidnapped her. Her body was found in the forest near Flagstaff. Her hands were bound and she had been shot in the head. Prosecutors allege Googch had been watching the community and disliked Mennonites.

His trial is expected to last three weeks. Opening statements are expected Friday. He faces life in prison if convicted.