Trial expected to begin for man charged in fatal 2018 drive-by shooting

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE/AP) – The trial is set to begin in the mistaken identify murder of an Española teen. The trial against Mark Hice is slated to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Related Coverage

Hice is accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Cameron Martinez in Española in 2018 while driving around with his friends. Prosecutors say Hice mistook Martinez for someone who had threatened him in the past. Hice is charged with first-degree murder.

Hice was about to go on trial in July 2020 when his defense attorney disclosed she was exposed to COVID-19 patients 11 days earlier while working as a midwife. The judge declared a mistrial. Defense attorney Sheri Raphaelson said at the time the judge found her in contempt of court and accused the defense attorney of endangering jurors and other participants. Raphaelson said she had worn complete protective gear as a midwife.