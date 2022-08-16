NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The civil trial against Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin continued Tuesday. New Mexico residents filed a civil lawsuit against Griffin, arguing he should be removed from his position and banned from running for office again because of his participation in the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol.

Tuesday, attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that Griffin’s actions on January 6th violated the 14th amendment. They called a law professor to the stand to outline the definition of treason and an insurrection under the amendment, and how Griffin’s actions play into that. Griffin was convicted of misdemeanor trespassing for entering Capitol grounds.