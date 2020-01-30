Trial begins for New Mexico priest accused of rape

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Opening statements in the trial of a former Santa Fe County priest charged with rape and kidnapping were held Thursday.

Marvin Archuleta, 82, is accused of raping a 6-year-old boy at Holy Cross Catholic School in the late ’80s. Archuleta was arrested at his Albuquerque apartment last year. The victim claims Archuleta used things like holy water and terms like “God’s love,” when he raped him.

Among the witnesses expected to be called at trial are three other alleged victims. Archuleta is facing 48 years in prison if convicted.