SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe Public Works Department will begin trimming trees from the Arroyo Mascaras this Tuesday. The project will take place near Rosario Boulevard and may block parking and traffic in the area.

Thinning the invasive species of Siberian elm and Tree of Heaven will be the Department’s primary focus for the project. This work “manages vegetation in the arroyos to ensure the space is safe and open for recreation” says the Public Works Department. The thinning also serves to improve the local ecosystems by supporting the existing native vegetation and thus providing higher-quality habitats for native species.

Seeds of Wisdom, LLC has been contracted to complete the project. The Public Works Department advises community members to take caution and avoid parking in front of cones when near the work area. For more information regarding the project visit santafenm.gov.