SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An old cottonwood tree from the Harvey Cornell Rose Park in Santa Fe has been turned into a bee hotel. The tree was considered a safety risk due to several fungal infections and had to be taken down.

Part of it was given to a local poetry group that commissioned an artist to transform it into the Camino Escondido Bee Hotel. It is designed to provide a place for solitary bees to lay their larva while they pollinate the area. It can be found along the Santa Fe River near the junction of East Alameda and Camino Escondido.