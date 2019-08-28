Traveling nurse behind bars, accused of raping Gallup woman

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A traveling nurse is behind bars, accused of raping women in several states, including New Mexico.

Police said Dustin Hopper allegedly targeted a woman in Gallup and attacked a woman in Apache County, Arizona just days later. Police said Hopper met the first victim on Aug. 10 at the Downtown Arts Crawl in Gallup. The two made their way to a local restaurant.

According to the affidavit, Hopper touched the woman inappropriately in the restaurant’s parking lot and made some aggressive comment. Despite this, the woman ended up at a Gallup motel where she says things quickly got out of control and Hopper raped her.

Word of the incident quickly spread around the city.

“It is quite shocking for our area because we are not too small, but we are a tight-knit community,” Gallup Police Public Information Officer Erin Toadlena-Pablo said. “When something happens like this, it causes alarm in our community.”

During their investigation, police went to Fort Defiance Hospital where Hopper was working. They said his superiors told them that he was the focus of an internal investigation for unwanted sexual advances at the hospital, and his contract was being terminated.

They also learned he was accused of attacking a woman at gunpoint just days later somewhere in the Fort Defiance area.

On Friday, Gallup Police turned to Facebook trying to hunt him down. He was arrested in his hometown of Fort Worth following a two-hour standoff Monday night.

Gallup Police are working to extradite him from Texas. Police have not yet released details about the other incident in Apache County.