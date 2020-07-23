Traveling circus stranded in Roswell due to pandemic

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued her first public health order back in March limiting mass gatherings. Since then, a traveling circus has been stuck in southeast New Mexico.

“It’s weird because normally we are used to traveling every week, every two weeks,” said Damian Castro, the general manager of Do Portugal Circus.

The Do Portugal Circus started setting up on March 8 but had to cancel their first show in Roswell originally scheduled for March 13 because earlier that day, mass gatherings of 100 people or more were banned. Castro says they only expected it to last maybe a few weeks, but not this long.

“We thought, everyone thought I think it’s just going to be a couple of weeks, maybe a month, well we’re already three and a half months here and we don’t have any sense when we are going to start working again,” said Castro.

Damian said they live on the road and don’t have a formal home, so they’re basically stuck in Roswell until things start opening up again. For now, they are taking advantage of their time training.

“We are all day on the road, advertising, doing interviews, training, preparing for the show. Normally about 6 p.m. we have nothing to do because normally that’s when the show runs,” said Castro.

Castro said they are very lucky that they were in Roswell when the pandemic struck because the fairgrounds has let them stay on the property and use electricity for free. Local food banks and relief groups make frequent trips to give them food that Castro says they plan to repay by providing a few free shows for Roswell but that can only happen if they can get back to work in front of crowds.

“We kind of a relief a little bit with the people that have been giving us food to keep each week but other than that, we are just waiting for the government to let us work,” said Damian.

The circus started selling face shields to raise money while they are stranded in Roswell.