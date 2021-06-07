Traveling 9/11 memorial visiting Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (KRQE)- A mobile exhibit honoring the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks is coming to New Mexico this month. The “Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget” mobile exhibit opens at Artesia City Hall June 11 and runs through June 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibit is housed in an 83-foot tractor-trailer, which transforms into a 1,100 square foot exhibit features World Trade Center Steel, aluminum facade from the buildings, radio transmissions from first responders, and items found in the rubble following the collapse of the Twin Towers.

The exhibit is traveling the country for those that can’t visit New York City. Guided tours will be led by FDNY firefighters that were there that day.