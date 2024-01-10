NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation said they will start monitoring roadway conditions due to high winds and snow. The National Weather Service is forecasting strong winds up to 45 miles per hour with gusts of 60 miles per hour. The NWS said the wind and heaviest snow will fall over the Gila & Black Range area starting Thursday into Friday.

NMDOT said if you plan on traveling to avoid driving into dust storms and if you do encounter one, check traffic around your vehicle and pull over until the storm passes.