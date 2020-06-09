ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A travel website is highlighting the attractions near America’s newest national park right here in New Mexico. NationalParkTrips.com posted a video on Facebook showcasing what it calls the hidden mysteries surrounding White Sands National Park near Alamogordo. It features the state’s space history and the Trinity Site Petroglyphs in the area and the Atari video game dump. Late last year, the federal government upgraded White Sands from a national monument to national park status.
Travel website highlights hidden mysteries surrounding White Sands Nat’l Park
