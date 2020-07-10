Travel + Leisure Magazine ranks Santa Fe among best destinations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – We have some of the country’s top travel destinations right here in New Mexico. Travel + Leisure Magazine ranks Santa Fe at number three among the top American cities in its 2020 world’s best awards. The city says this is the eighth time since 2012 that Santa Fe has been considered among the best vacation spots in the country. Three resorts in the area Ojo Santa Fe, Ojo Caliente in Taos County and Ten Thousand Waves also got named in the 15 best domestic spas. The Inn of the Five Graces was the 11th best city hotel in the continental U.S.
