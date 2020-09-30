Trash left behind in Jemez Mountains poses health risk

JEMEZ SPRINGS (KRQE) – The Jemez Mountains have recently seen an uptick in trash being thrown everywhere. Trustee of the Village of Jemez Springs Council and naturopathic physician Juliette Sweet discusses what they are seeing and ways the community can step up to keep the treasured area clean.

Sweet explains that due to the amount of trash recently left behind at the Jemez Mountains, officials are now concerned about its impacts on public health. Visitors have been leaving a variety of items behind such as used toilet paper, baby diapers, needles, feminine hygiene products, broken glass, and cans.

Sweet says that if you bag up your trash but still leave it in the mountains, it is still an opportunity for animals to get into it. “What we’re seeing is trash that’s been blown, trash that’s further away from campsites, in the river,” said Sweet.

Visitors are being asked to bring trash bags with them to the Jemez Mountains so they can help clean up the space. Due to COVID-19, group gatherings to pick up trash have been halted but Jemez Springs officials hope to do events in the future.

Additional information on future clean up events will be posted on jemezsprings.org and on the Village of Jemez Springs Facebook page.