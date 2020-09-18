Trash dumped at Hatch cemetery

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico counties have had trouble with people dumping trash illegally but one county says people have taken it to a new low. Dona Ana County posted a picture on their Facebook page showing trash dumped at the Rodey Cemetery in Hatch. They’re asking for people to call the county if they have any information about illegal dumping.
