Trash dumped at Hatch cemetery

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HATCH, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico counties have had trouble with people dumping trash illegally but one county says people have taken it to a new low. Dona Ana County posted a picture on their Facebook page showing trash dumped at the Rodey Cemetery in Hatch. They’re asking for people to call the county if they have any information about illegal dumping.

Latest New Mexico News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Night Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss