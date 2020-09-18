Trash dumped at Hatch cemetery

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police, the state and the feds are still working to track down the vandals who trashed an Indian restaurant and left behind offensive and threatening messages. A huge mess was left behind inside the India Palace following the break-in back in June. Vandals did more than $100,000 in damage and spray-painted racial slurs on the walls prompting investigators to deem it a hate crime.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips but so far Santa Fe Police say they have not gotten any useful information from the public. The FBI and New Mexico Attorney General are collaborating on the case as well and right now, are working on getting a handwriting analysis of the graffiti.