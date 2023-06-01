BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The cost of many daily necessities is rising. And now, trash collection costs are rising too.

Trash and recycling services by Waste Management will rise by 6% starting July 1. The increase will impact Bernalillo County residents outside of the city of Albuquerque.

Starting July 1, service rates will be:

Service Cost Frequency 1 trash & 1 recycle $58.97 Quarterly 2nd trash $16.66 Quarterly 2nd recycle $16.41 Quarterly Low income $31.82 Quarterly Very low income $15.75 Quarterly

The company running waste collection has requested the increase. And the price rises reflect a rise in operating expenses and are intended to match the consumer price index (CPI), according to Bernalillo County.

“For the past two years, these CPI costs were absorbed by the county’s solid waste division in an effort to minimize the impact to Bernalillo County residents,” Solid Waste Manager Gabriel Villescas said in a press release. “To be fiscally responsible, staff determined the need to increase the fee structure to be more in line with what is being charged from the vendor.”

Qualifying customers can receive low-income pricing. To learn more about how to qualify, you can go to the county’s website.