ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – Española Pathways Village is a 14-unit shelter that is used to help those who are homeless or struggling with addiction. It’s the only shelter of its kind serving Española and Rio Arriba County.

It will soon be able to help even more people as part of a $1.7 million project that will allow them to expand their reach. “The goal is to be able to expand our capacity for clients, we’ve had pretty limited capacity since we first acquired that property, but with these renovations, we’d be able to expand services,” said Cristian Madrid-Estrada, Chief Executive Officer.

Since purchasing the old motel in 2021, they’ve been able to help 24 clients. Steve Thomas is one of those clients, he moved into the Pathways Village over the summer. “You have a chance to actually settle in and get a game plan, set goals and work to achieve those goals,” said Thomas.

The Pathways Village says they’re going to expand, adding eight more rooms, giving them more space to help more people. They’ll be using state funding to pay for the renovations. Construction is set to start in Spring 2024 and will be completed in 14 months.