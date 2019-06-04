New Mexico

Transgender asylum seeker dies after released from US custody

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:48 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 06:30 AM MDT

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - The American Civil Liberties Union says a transgender woman was neglected at the border before she died. Johana Medina Leon, 25, was detained on the Otero County Detention Center in Southern New Mexico, where she complained of chest pain.

She was later taken to a hospital in El Paso where she died. An official cause of death has not been released.

Now, the ACLU and other activist groups are calling on government officials to address health care at detention facilities.

