NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A training is being held next week for New Mexico law enforcement on drugged driving. The New Mexico Drug Recognition Expert Program will be conducting the training in phases.
The academic phases will be held in Albuquerque beginning on Monday. After that, there will be field training. Twenty-four officers representing sixteen law enforcement agencies are taking part. Once certified, these officers will be called on to investigate drug-impaired driving investigations.