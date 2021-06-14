Train derailment prompts evacuations near Laguna Pueblo

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A train has derailed north of the Village of Mesita Monday afternoon. According to a Facebook post from the Pueblo of Laguna, the northern part of the village, near the train tracks, plaza, and church, is under an evacuation notice due to heavy smoke in the area.

The Pueblo says those under evacuation, can head to Laguna Middle School, and those without transportation can go to the Mesita Community Center for transportation to Laguna Middle School. The Pueblo says if you need help with evacuating or questions to contact Virgil Siow Incident Commander at 505-259-7468 or Captain Greg Concho 505-379-8409 or Shawna Douma, Public Information Officer at 505-238-3830.

According to a spokesperson with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, one locomotive and some cars derailed. They say there are no hazmat concerns. As of right now, both of the main lines are blocked so there is no train traffic.

As of right now, the Laguna Police Department says no injuries have been reported. No other information was provided. This is a developing story and KRQE News 13 will provide updates as information becomes available.







