Trails at Farmington park closed due to rising waters

Trails at a popular park in northwest New Mexico have closed due to rising water levels.

The City of Farmington temporarily shut down the north side trails of Animas River at Berg Park on Saturday. The closure comes as a precaution as water levels are expected to rise over the next several days.

Signs in the area also inform the public of the closure. Officials ask the public to not pass the barriers for their own safety.

City officials will continue monitoring the river flow and will inform the public when the trails are back open.

Rising water is also causing problems for homeowners in the area. First responders were called out to several flooded homes in San Juan County on Sunday evening.

Emergency management officials say two large cottonwood trees fell into the Animas River, causing water to flow onto the properties.

Firefighters placed sandbags around homes to hold the water back for the time being.