Trails at Farmington Park close again due to rising water levels

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Trails at a Farmington park have been shut down once again due to rising water levels.

City officials temporarily closed the Berg Park trails north of the Animas River as the hot temperatures cause a massive melting of the snowpack. They expect the trails from River Reach Terrace to the Animas Bridge to remain closed for the next several days.

Trails on the south side of the Animas will remain open. The rising water levels forced the city to shut down those trails for 10 days last month.