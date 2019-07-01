Trailer released for Jumanji sequel shot in New Mexico

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Movie-goers are getting a first look at the new Jumanji sequel, featuring some prime spots in New Mexico.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan reprise their roles as video game avatars in the action-adventure flick. They spent a good amount of time filming n the Shiprock area, and Johnson shared his experiences there—calling the Four Corners “a very spiritual place.”

The trailer does provide some unexpected surprises, including the addition of Danny DeVito and Danny Glover. The movie is set for release on Dec. 13.