Trail of Ancients added to list of National Scenic Byways

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Trail of the Ancients has been added to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s list of National Scenic Byways. The route leads through many cultural and historic spots in New Mexico.

The route winds through northwest New Mexico and includes stunning views as it goes through places like Chaco Canyon and the Zuni Pueblo. According to a press release from the Federal Highway Administration, the Trail of the Ancients is one of 49 new designations to America’s Byways collection which includes 15 All-American Roads and 34 National Scenic Byways in 28 states.

The department states the program was created in 1991 as an effort to help recognize, preserve and enhance selected roads throughout the United States. The USDOT recognizes specific roads based on one or more archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities.