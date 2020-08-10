Trail next to Ojo Caliente Spa closes temporarily

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico trail is closing temporarily due to the fire at Ojo Caliente Spa. Flames destroyed the spa’s historic bathhouse last week.

The fire caused around $75,000 in damage. Monday, the Bureau of Land Management announced the Posi-Ouinge Trail which is just west of the spa is shut down for now. It is unclear when the Ojo Calienta Spa will reopen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Coverage