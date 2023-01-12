NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM is moving a huge transformer. The process is going to create some traffic delays.

Crews will be loading it onto an oversized trailer and begin their move at 11 a.m. Friday.

They will move it from Reeves Generation Station near Paseo del Norte and Jefferson to Southwest Rio Rancho.

They’ll be traveling back to I-25, then to Bernalillo, and then back on highway 528. They expect it to take until 3 p.m. to move.