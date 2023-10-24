ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first in-person registration event to receive toys from Toys for Tots is set for Tuesday, October 24. From 1-4 p.m. at Los Griegos Health and Social Service Center.
Toys for Tots has a number of in-person events planned over the next couple of months, but families can also register online through December 10. Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so no children feel left out over the holiday season.
To register, you need a valid ID, birth Certificates of your children 12 and under or court ordered legal guardianship, current bill dated within the past 30 days that provides the registering parent or legal guardians name and current address.
Upcoming in-person registration events:
|DATE
|TIME
|LOCATION
|October 24, 2023
|1pm-4pm
|Los Griegos Health and Social Services Center- 1231 Candelaria Rd NW 87107
|November 1, 2023
|9am-12pm
|Cesar Chavez Community Center- 7505 Kathryn SE 87108
|November 9, 2023
|1pm-4pm
|Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center- 9800 4th St. NW 87114
|November 16, 2023
|3pm-6pm
|Haynes Community Center- 2006 Grande Blvd. SE, Rio Rancho 87124
|November 29, 2023
|3pm-6pm
|Los Padillas Community Center- 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW 87105
|December 2, 2023
|9am-2pm
|Ted M. Gallegos/ Alamosa Community Center- 6900 Gonzales Rd SW 87121
|December 5, 2023
|1pm-4pm
|John Marshall Health and Social Services Center- 1500 Walter St. SE 87102