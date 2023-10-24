ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first in-person registration event to receive toys from Toys for Tots is set for Tuesday, October 24. From 1-4 p.m. at Los Griegos Health and Social Service Center.

Toys for Tots has a number of in-person events planned over the next couple of months, but families can also register online through December 10. Toys for Tots is a Marine Corps program that collects toys to give to families in need so no children feel left out over the holiday season.

To register, you need a valid ID, birth Certificates of your children 12 and under or court ordered legal guardianship, current bill dated within the past 30 days that provides the registering parent or legal guardians name and current address.

Upcoming in-person registration events: