NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Toys for Tots is ending a busy week with one final push. They’re even recruiting a little help from law enforcement.

This past weekend, Toys for Tots distributed toys to 2,000 people all over New Mexico.

State police will take the remaining boxes and continue the giveaway.

“Because that toy tells the kid that we believe in him. It’s not about the toy, It’s about, we believe in the kids because they’re our future. Whether they like it or not, wherever they come from, they’re going to be our citizens,” said Toys for Tots Coordinator Paul Caputo.

This year, Toys for Tots helped 21 different agencies, including Pueblos, children’s hospitals, and women’s shelters.